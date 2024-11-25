Previous
Huge fern... by marlboromaam
Photo 1692

Huge fern...

This fern just grew and grew all summer and most of autumn. Got it in the shed with all the other potted plants just in time before our freezing morning temps arrived. Hope it lives through the winter. Shot in monochrome mode.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
463% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and silvery tones.
November 25th, 2024  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
November 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact