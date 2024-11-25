Sign up
Photo 1692
Huge fern...
This fern just grew and grew all summer and most of autumn. Got it in the shed with all the other potted plants just in time before our freezing morning temps arrived. Hope it lives through the winter. Shot in monochrome mode.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6285
photos
135
followers
97
following
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
1692
2043
1689
2044
1690
2045
1691
2046
1692
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
10th November 2024 9:18am
b&w
,
fern
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
potted-plant
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and silvery tones.
November 25th, 2024
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
November 25th, 2024
