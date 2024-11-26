Previous
More wild vines... by marlboromaam
More wild vines...

The wild grape and poison ivy vines. Shot in monochrome mode.
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Diana ace
they look lovely.
November 26th, 2024  
