Doing his best to ignore me... by marlboromaam
Photo 1694

Doing his best to ignore me...

Shot in monochrome mode and border added in On1.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details

What did you do???
November 27th, 2024  
His fur looks so soft, lovely capture and light.
November 27th, 2024  
