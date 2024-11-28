Previous
So that's what the blocks were for... by marlboromaam
Photo 1695

So that's what the blocks were for...

Remember the blocks? https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2024-11-16 All potted plants are tucked in the new shed for winter and I can start moving some boxes in there until I can slowly go through them and decide what to do with what's inside.

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone even if you don't celebrate it. It's good to be grateful and appreciative for all that what we have.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
464% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Happy Thanksgiving!
November 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
@photographycrazy Thank you!
November 28th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Beautiful. Cold but beautiful.
November 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
@johnfalconer Thank you, John! Not cold yet, but it's coming.
November 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact