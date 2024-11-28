Sign up
Previous
Photo 1695
So that's what the blocks were for...
Remember the blocks?
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2024-11-16
All potted plants are tucked in the new shed for winter and I can start moving some boxes in there until I can slowly go through them and decide what to do with what's inside.
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone even if you don't celebrate it. It's good to be grateful and appreciative for all that what we have.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
PhotoCrazy
ace
Happy Thanksgiving!
November 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
@photographycrazy
Thank you!
November 28th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful. Cold but beautiful.
November 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
@johnfalconer
Thank you, John! Not cold yet, but it's coming.
November 28th, 2024
