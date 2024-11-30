Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1697
Autumn in the midlands of South Carolina...
Shot in monochrome mode on a cloudy cool day. Ending November with some yard art.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6295
photos
135
followers
97
following
464% complete
View this month »
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
1695
1696
1697
Latest from all albums
2048
1694
2049
1695
2050
1696
2051
1697
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
3rd November 2024 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
landscape
,
fall
,
autumn
,
ivy
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
fairies
,
fay
,
garden-art
,
yard-art
Beverley
ace
I love you taste in art… and how you use.
Your home is a very special place.
November 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Your home is a very special place.