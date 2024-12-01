Previous
Starting December... by marlboromaam
Photo 1698

Starting December...

With more to end up on the ground, eventually. Shot in monochrome mode.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
465% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely tonal range
December 1st, 2024  
Mags ace
@ziggy77 Thank you, Jo.
December 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact