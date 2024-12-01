Sign up
Photo 1698
Starting December...
With more to end up on the ground, eventually. Shot in monochrome mode.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6297
photos
135
followers
97
following
465% complete
1691
1692
1693
1694
1695
1696
1697
1698
2049
1695
2050
1696
2051
1697
2052
1698
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
3rd November 2024 9:16am
Tags
b&w
,
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
fallen-leaves
,
leaf-litter
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely tonal range
December 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
@ziggy77
Thank you, Jo.
December 1st, 2024
