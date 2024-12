Little rascal...

Slowly sifting through some of these boxes from my mom's house, I found this old sepia photo of her when she was very young. She looks just like a little lady right out of a Little Rascals short film. Had to be sometime in the late 1930s.



It's a little blurry since it was captured with my phone. Much to my surprise - my old scanner won't work on my newer Mac. Something else for my list of things to get - when my budget will allow.