Baby cedar trees... by marlboromaam
Baby cedar trees...

Nearly all in a row. They weren't planted that way. They just popped up that way. Shot in monochrome mode.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Diana ace
What a lovely contrast to the thick stems and textures of the older trees.
December 4th, 2024  
