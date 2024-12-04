Sign up
Photo 1701
Baby cedar trees...
Nearly all in a row. They weren't planted that way. They just popped up that way. Shot in monochrome mode.
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Album
Black and White
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
cedar-seedlings
Diana
ace
What a lovely contrast to the thick stems and textures of the older trees.
December 4th, 2024
