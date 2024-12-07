Sign up
Photo 1704
Working in layers 2...
Layered in On1. Both images shot in b&w.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
1
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6309
photos
135
followers
97
following
4
1
1
Black and White
3rd November 2024 9:06am
b&w
trees
woods
landscape
black-and-white
black&white
composite
rough-collie
will-connor
lassie-dog
fur-child
Wendy
ace
It's fun with layers. I like this "Honey I enlarged the dog' image. Sweet.
December 7th, 2024
