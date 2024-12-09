Sign up
Photo 1706
Holly branch on a cloudy day...
Shot in monochrome mode with border added in On1.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6313
photos
135
followers
97
following
Tags
b&w
,
bokeh
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
on1-border
,
holly-branch
Corinne C
ace
Artistic shot
December 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne.
December 9th, 2024
Linda Godwin
nicely done! love the frame
December 9th, 2024
