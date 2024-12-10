Previous
Back in the woods... by marlboromaam
Back in the woods...

Uploading early as we have a wakeup call before the crack of dawn. Will catch up with you later tomorrow. Shot in monochrome mode.
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Corinne C ace
Inviting.
December 10th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such a peaceful wood.
December 10th, 2024  
