A "knock out" rose... by marlboromaam
A "knock out" rose...

We had a few warm days and they began to bloom again. Shot in monochrome mode.

Another wake up call before the crack of dawn, so uploading early. Will catch up with you all later tomorrow.
11th December 2024 11th Dec 24

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and gorgeous light.
December 11th, 2024  
