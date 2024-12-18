Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1715
Watch the birdie...
Will keeping an eye on the bird up in the maple tree. Shot in monochrome mode.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6331
photos
136
followers
98
following
469% complete
View this month »
1708
1709
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
Latest from all albums
2066
1712
2067
1713
2068
1714
2069
1715
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
23rd November 2024 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
shadows
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
deck-railing
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot with the dappled light.
December 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
December 18th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a sweet shot.
December 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely shot.
December 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close