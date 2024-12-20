Previous
One more day and winter will officially be here... by marlboromaam
One more day and winter will officially be here...

Shot in monochrome mode.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Corinne C ace
Delightful black and white shot. I love the composition!
December 20th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Such a beautiful wood… lovely lovely photo
December 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so very much, Corinne. =)
December 20th, 2024  
