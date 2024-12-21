Sign up
Previous
Photo 1718
In the pines...
Shot in monochrome mode. I slept until a.m. this morning... I must have been tired, but it's officially the first day of winter and we're just below the freezing mark.
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
1
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6337
photos
136
followers
98
following
470% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
14th December 2024 11:00am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sky
,
winter
,
clouds
,
pine-tree
,
wintertime
,
pine-needles
,
loblolly-pine
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice effect of the pines.
December 21st, 2024
