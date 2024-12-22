Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1719
It was a cold crisp morning...
Shot in monochrome mode.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6339
photos
136
followers
98
following
470% complete
View this month »
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
Latest from all albums
2070
1716
2071
1717
2072
1718
2073
1719
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Black and White
Taken
14th December 2024 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
morning-light
,
front-yard
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close