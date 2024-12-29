Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1726
Hairy grass...
Yep! I was on my belly trying to find something small and interesting to shoot.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6353
photos
137
followers
87
following
472% complete
View this month »
1719
1720
1721
1722
1723
1724
1725
1726
Latest from all albums
1723
2077
2078
1724
2079
1725
2080
1726
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
24th November 2024 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
grass
,
macro
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
hairy
Bucktree
ace
I like your pov. Beautiful tonal contrast and bokeh.
December 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
@dkellogg
Thank you very much, David.
December 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
This is interesting hairy grass… well done
December 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and textures.
December 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely detail. All you needed was another 365’r behind you.
December 29th, 2024
KV
ace
Nice detail.
December 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close