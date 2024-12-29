Previous
Hairy grass... by marlboromaam
Photo 1726

Hairy grass...

Yep! I was on my belly trying to find something small and interesting to shoot.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
472% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
I like your pov. Beautiful tonal contrast and bokeh.
December 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
@dkellogg Thank you very much, David.
December 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
This is interesting hairy grass… well done
December 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and textures.
December 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely detail. All you needed was another 365’r behind you.
December 29th, 2024  
KV ace
Nice detail.
December 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact