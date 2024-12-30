Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1727
Lining the roadway...
Shot in monochrome mode, the broomsedge is a nice sight.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6355
photos
138
followers
88
following
473% complete
View this month »
1720
1721
1722
1723
1724
1725
1726
1727
Latest from all albums
2078
1724
2079
1725
2080
1726
2081
1727
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
14th December 2024 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
broomsedge-bluestem
,
andropogon-virginicus
,
broomsedge
,
old-field-broomstraw
Beverley
ace
Beautiful shimmering wispiness… so nice
December 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley. Appreciate your comments.
December 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close