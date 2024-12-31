Sign up
Previous
Photo 1728
A tiny web...
To end the year with, in spite of our crazy weather, nature always prevails. Shot in monochrome mode.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6357
photos
138
followers
88
following
473% complete
1721
1722
1723
1724
1725
1726
1727
1728
2079
1725
2080
1726
2081
1727
2082
1728
Views
6
4
1
Black and White
24th November 2024 12:26pm
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
spider
,
web
,
spider-web
,
macro
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great find and capture.
December 31st, 2024
Mags
ace
@mittens
Thank you, Marilyn.
December 31st, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Nice capture. Lovely how the web is picking up the light.
December 31st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such resilience of nature.
December 31st, 2024
