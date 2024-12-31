Previous
A tiny web...

To end the year with, in spite of our crazy weather, nature always prevails. Shot in monochrome mode.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
473% complete

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great find and capture.
December 31st, 2024  
Mags ace
@mittens Thank you, Marilyn.
December 31st, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Nice capture. Lovely how the web is picking up the light.
December 31st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such resilience of nature.
December 31st, 2024  
