My grandfather from my mother's side...

He's either being silly or he's tipsy here. LOL! I wish I knew the story behind this old sepia tone image. Found going through boxes of old photos my mother had.



He was a tough man - worked his whole life - the only boy born in the middle of seven sisters. He told me they made him mean! He served in the cavalry in WWI in France, was a lumberjack in Washington state for a while, and after he settled down with my grandmother - worked at Champion Paper and Fiber Company in Canton, North Carolina for many years - all while running his own small farm, raising beef cattle, and two boys and two girls - my mother among them.



I had to take a phone shot of this. I really have to look for a new flatbed scanner. Uploading early for New Year's Day since I will most likely sleep late in the morning. =)



Tough times make strong men

Strong men make good times

Good times make weak men

Weak men make hard times...



Something I heard the other day and I thought it very profound.