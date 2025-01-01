Previous
My grandfather from my mother's side...

He's either being silly or he's tipsy here. LOL! I wish I knew the story behind this old sepia tone image. Found going through boxes of old photos my mother had.

He was a tough man - worked his whole life - the only boy born in the middle of seven sisters. He told me they made him mean! He served in the cavalry in WWI in France, was a lumberjack in Washington state for a while, and after he settled down with my grandmother - worked at Champion Paper and Fiber Company in Canton, North Carolina for many years - all while running his own small farm, raising beef cattle, and two boys and two girls - my mother among them.

I had to take a phone shot of this. I really have to look for a new flatbed scanner. Uploading early for New Year's Day since I will most likely sleep late in the morning. =)

Tough times make strong men
Strong men make good times
Good times make weak men
Weak men make hard times...

Something I heard the other day and I thought it very profound.
Kathy A ace
Great photo. I also am going to invest in a scanner and get all my photos organised
January 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
@kjarn Thank you, Kathy. LOL! I've got to find a slide/negative scanner too. I have boxes and boxes of slides and negatives from photos my father took throughout his years. =)
January 1st, 2025  
Kathy A ace
I need a negative scanner too, I too have boxes of slides and negatives.
January 1st, 2025  
