Previous
Photo 1730
Broken...
Sort of reminds me of when I fell and dislocated my shoulder... I'll bet I looked a lot like Quasimodo when that happened. Shot in monochrome mode and border added in On1.
Uploading early again as we have another before the crack of dawn wakeup call.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
14th December 2024 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
fence
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
dewberry-vine
,
on1-border
LManning (Laura)
ace
That sounds painful! Love this in mono.
January 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
@ljmanning
Thank you, Laura. LOL! It was very painful at the time but, comical looking back on it now.
January 2nd, 2025
