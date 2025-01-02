Previous
Broken... by marlboromaam
Photo 1730

Broken...

Sort of reminds me of when I fell and dislocated my shoulder... I'll bet I looked a lot like Quasimodo when that happened. Shot in monochrome mode and border added in On1.

Uploading early again as we have another before the crack of dawn wakeup call.
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
LManning (Laura) ace
That sounds painful! Love this in mono.
January 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
@ljmanning Thank you, Laura. LOL! It was very painful at the time but, comical looking back on it now.
January 2nd, 2025  
