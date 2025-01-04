Sign up
Previous
Photo 1732
More broomsedge...
Shot in monochrome mode.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
1
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6365
photos
138
followers
88
following
474% complete
1725
1726
1727
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
2083
1729
2084
1730
2085
1731
2086
1732
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
14th December 2024 10:52am
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
broomsedge-bluestem
,
andropogon-virginicus
,
broomsedge
,
old-field-broomstraw
Mickey Anderson
ace
Almost like a sparkler!!
January 4th, 2025
