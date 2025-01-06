Previous
Dried bones of the dog fennel... by marlboromaam
Photo 1734

Dried bones of the dog fennel...

Shot in monochrome mode in the ditch by the road.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
475% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact