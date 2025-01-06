Sign up
Previous
Photo 1734
Dried bones of the dog fennel...
Shot in monochrome mode in the ditch by the road.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Album
Black and White
Taken
14th December 2024 10:54am
Tags
b&w
seeds
black-and-white
black&white
dog-fennel
eupatorium-capillifolium
