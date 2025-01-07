Previous
Fences often follow the lay of the land... by marlboromaam
Fences often follow the lay of the land...

Shot in monochrome mode.
Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
