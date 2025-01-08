Previous
Growing low on a root... by marlboromaam
Growing low on a root...

Uploading early in preparation for a crack of dawn wakeup call.

Fungi - shot in monochrome mode. Pretty mediocre but not much time for decent shots these days. Geez! I hope things slow down soon.
Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
