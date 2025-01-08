Sign up
Previous
Photo 1736
Growing low on a root...
Uploading early in preparation for a crack of dawn wakeup call.
Fungi - shot in monochrome mode. Pretty mediocre but not much time for decent shots these days. Geez! I hope things slow down soon.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6378
photos
139
followers
89
following
1729
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
1735
1736
1731
1732
1733
2085
1734
2086
1735
1736
Views
4
Album
Black and White
Taken
31st December 2024 9:51am
b&w
,
winter
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
fungi
,
wintertime
