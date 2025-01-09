Previous
Through the morning fog... by marlboromaam
Through the morning fog...

Shot in monochrome mode.
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Beverley ace
Bleak and mysterious
January 9th, 2025  
moni kozi
Exquisite!
January 9th, 2025  
