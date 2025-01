In his younger days...

Before my grandfather (on the right) went off to France for WWI. I have no idea who the other young man is and there's no one left to tell me. Definitely not a brother, maybe a cousin or a friend. Old sepia photos of family are truly little treasures and mysteries. My grandfather was so handsome here! Phone shot of it. I'll be going through boxes of old photos my late mother had for a long time.