Previous
Photo 1739
Negative...
There was a chance for snow yesterday, but negative on that count. We only got sleet and freezing rain. Phone shot converted to b&w and inverted in On1.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6402
photos
139
followers
89
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
18th December 2024 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
intimate-landscape
,
phoneograpahy
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice effect.
January 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thanks, Susan.
January 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
