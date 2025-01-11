Previous
Negative... by marlboromaam
Negative...

There was a chance for snow yesterday, but negative on that count. We only got sleet and freezing rain. Phone shot converted to b&w and inverted in On1.
Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Susan Wakely ace
Nice effect.
January 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thanks, Susan.
January 11th, 2025  
