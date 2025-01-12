Previous
Tall grass abstract... by marlboromaam
Tall grass abstract...

Black and white shot rendered in AI Impressionist Painter.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Krista Marson ace
This is fun
January 12th, 2025  
