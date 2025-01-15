Sign up
Previous
Photo 1743
Winter trees...
Monochrome image rendered in the Impressionist Painter app. I pushed up the blacks in On1 for more contrast.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
trees
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
intimate-landscape
Daryl
Interesting painting effect 👍
January 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
@darylluk
Thank you very much, Daryl.
January 15th, 2025
