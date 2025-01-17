Previous
Fog in the woods... by marlboromaam
Fog in the woods...

Black and white image rendered in the Impressionist app. I just like what it does to the tree branches. BOB if you care to click through.
Mags

Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Diana ace
Look so soft and beautiful on black.
January 17th, 2025  
LTaylor ace
tight focus works magic
January 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.

@365projectltaylor Thank you!
January 17th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
You can’t see far through that fog.
January 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
@wakelys No not far at all.
January 17th, 2025  
