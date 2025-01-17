Sign up
Previous
Photo 1745
Fog in the woods...
Black and white image rendered in the Impressionist app. I just like what it does to the tree branches. BOB if you care to click through.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
5
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6422
photos
139
followers
89
following
478% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
fog
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
foggy
,
apple-app
,
ai-impressionist-painter
Diana
ace
Look so soft and beautiful on black.
January 17th, 2025
LTaylor
ace
tight focus works magic
January 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
@365projectltaylor
Thank you!
January 17th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
You can’t see far through that fog.
January 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
@wakelys
No not far at all.
January 17th, 2025
@365projectltaylor Thank you!