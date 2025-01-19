Sign up
Previous
Photo 1747
It was a lovely morning...
And then the cold rain came. Shot in monochrome mode.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
3
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
morning
,
trees
,
landscape
,
sunrise
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
pampas-grass
,
sun-flare
,
wintertime
Simply Amanda
Epic lighting!
January 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
@alophoto
Thank you so much, Amanda. Appreciate your comment.
January 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
It sure gave you a great photo op, looks fabulous on black.
January 19th, 2025
