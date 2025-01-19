Previous
It was a lovely morning... by marlboromaam
It was a lovely morning...

And then the cold rain came. Shot in monochrome mode.
Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Simply Amanda
Epic lighting!
January 19th, 2025  
@alophoto Thank you so much, Amanda. Appreciate your comment.
January 19th, 2025  
It sure gave you a great photo op, looks fabulous on black.
January 19th, 2025  
