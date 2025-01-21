Previous
Lifting fog above the road... by marlboromaam
Photo 1749

Lifting fog above the road...

Shot in monochrome mode. They say we'll get another wintry mix this evening. A little snow would be nice, but freezing rain - we can do without.
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
