Previous
Photo 1749
Lifting fog above the road...
Shot in monochrome mode. They say we'll get another wintry mix this evening. A little snow would be nice, but freezing rain - we can do without.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Black and White
Taken
31st December 2024 9:50am
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
winter
trees
woods
landscape
black-and-white
black&white
wintertime
