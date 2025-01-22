Previous
Crumbling and flaky... by marlboromaam
Photo 1750

Crumbling and flaky...

Old landscape timber shot in monochrome mode.

We have snow this morning! Pics will have to come a little later.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
479% complete

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely shot
January 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
@ziggy77 Thank you so much, Jo.
January 22nd, 2025  
