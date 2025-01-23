Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1751
Part of the plague...
Of grackles. So many I can't get them all in the same shot! Shot in monochrome mode.
They seem to be staying in the area and can be seen every few days. On another interesting name for a flock of birds... A flock of crows is called a murder. Yikes!
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6435
photos
140
followers
90
following
479% complete
View this month »
1744
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
1751
Latest from all albums
1748
2103
1749
1750
2104
2105
1751
2106
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
14th January 2025 8:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
birds
,
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
flock
,
plague
,
grackles
,
wintertime
,
wild-birds
,
front-yard
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
New to me, just googled them. Close up they are quite colourful,
January 23rd, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, I can hear the scary music…..
January 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close