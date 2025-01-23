Previous
Part of the plague... by marlboromaam
Part of the plague...

Of grackles. So many I can't get them all in the same shot! Shot in monochrome mode.

They seem to be staying in the area and can be seen every few days. On another interesting name for a flock of birds... A flock of crows is called a murder. Yikes!
Mags

Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
New to me, just googled them. Close up they are quite colourful,
January 23rd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, I can hear the scary music…..
January 23rd, 2025  
