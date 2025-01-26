Previous
Last of the dog fennel until spring... by marlboromaam
Last of the dog fennel until spring...

Shot in monochrome mode. We cut all the tall dead stalks down in preparation for new spring shoots.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Beverley ace
Lovely pov… another job to tick off the list. All good fun.
January 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
they have such a beautiful shimmer.
January 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely captured.
January 26th, 2025  
