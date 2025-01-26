Sign up
Previous
Photo 1754
Last of the dog fennel until spring...
Shot in monochrome mode. We cut all the tall dead stalks down in preparation for new spring shoots.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
dried-plant
,
dog-fennel
,
eupatorium-capillifolium
Beverley
ace
Lovely pov… another job to tick off the list. All good fun.
January 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
they have such a beautiful shimmer.
January 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely captured.
January 26th, 2025
