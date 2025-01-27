Previous
The last of the plague shots... by marlboromaam
The last of the plague shots...

Shot in monochrome mode. I haven't seen or heard them in several days, so maybe they've moved on to another area.
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Something scary movie about this one…. should never have watched Hitchcock’s The Birds all those years ago! 😱
@casablanca LOL! I know exactly what you mean, but this is a normal sight in Texas - new to me in South Carolina though. =)
