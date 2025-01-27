Sign up
Previous
Photo 1755
The last of the plague shots...
Shot in monochrome mode. I haven't seen or heard them in several days, so maybe they've moved on to another area.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
2
0
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
1748
1749
1750
1751
1752
1753
1754
1755
1752
2106
2107
1753
2108
1754
2109
1755
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
trees
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
flock
,
plague
,
grackles
,
wintertime
Casablanca
Something scary movie about this one…. should never have watched Hitchcock’s The Birds all those years ago! 😱
January 27th, 2025
Mags
@casablanca
LOL! I know exactly what you mean, but this is a normal sight in Texas - new to me in South Carolina though. =)
January 27th, 2025
