Photo 1756
Gabrielle wishing for snow...
Shot in monochrome mode.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6444
photos
142
followers
90
following
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
statue
,
gabrielle
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
concrete-statue
Diana
ace
And she got it with stars too, such an adorable image!
January 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you very much, Diana.
January 28th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Oh that is very sweet, I like it
January 28th, 2025
