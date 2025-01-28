Previous
Gabrielle wishing for snow... by marlboromaam
Photo 1756

Gabrielle wishing for snow...

Shot in monochrome mode.
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
481% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
And she got it with stars too, such an adorable image!
January 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you very much, Diana.
January 28th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Oh that is very sweet, I like it
January 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact