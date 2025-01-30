Previous
Disappointment...

I saw something catching the sunlight in the grass. Something shiny! Then I zoomed in, only to find it was a piece of a plastic wrapper that must've blown in the yard. Color shot rendered to b&w in On1.
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
