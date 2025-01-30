Sign up
Previous
Photo 1758
Disappointment...
I saw something catching the sunlight in the grass. Something shiny! Then I zoomed in, only to find it was a piece of a plastic wrapper that must've blown in the yard. Color shot rendered to b&w in On1.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6
Black and White
12th January 2025 1:17pm
Public
b&w
winter
leaves
grass
trash
black-and-white
black&white
wintertime
