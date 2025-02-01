Previous
Frosty leaf and grass... by marlboromaam
Photo 1760

Frosty leaf and grass...

Shot in monochrome mode. Would be nice if there was snow.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
482% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact