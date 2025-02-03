Previous
Snow covered gardenia bush... by marlboromaam
Photo 1762

Snow covered gardenia bush...

From our January 22 snow event. Converted to b&w in On1.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
