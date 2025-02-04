Sign up
Photo 1763
Sketchy window...
Phone shot rendered in the Impressionist app.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6458
photos
142
followers
90
following
4
2
1
Black and White
13th January 2025 8:46am
Public
b&w
window
winter
black-and-white
black&white
wintertime
tree-limbs
Diana
ace
For a moment I thought they were cobwebs, lol. Great processing.
February 4th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Love it!
February 4th, 2025
