Sketchy window... by marlboromaam
Photo 1763

Sketchy window...

Phone shot rendered in the Impressionist app.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
483% complete

Diana ace
For a moment I thought they were cobwebs, lol. Great processing.
February 4th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Love it!
February 4th, 2025  
