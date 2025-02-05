Previous
My happy chappy... by marlboromaam
Photo 1764

My happy chappy...

Phone shot converted to b&w in On1.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
FBailey ace
You heart stealer Will!
February 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
@fbailey Thank you very much, Felicity. =)
February 5th, 2025  
