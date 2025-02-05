Sign up
Previous
Photo 1764
My happy chappy...
Phone shot converted to b&w in On1.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
2
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6460
photos
142
followers
90
following
483% complete
1757
1758
1759
1760
1761
1762
1763
1764
2115
1761
2116
1762
2117
1763
2118
1764
Views
3
2
2
Black and White
14th January 2025 4:48pm
b&w
,
teeth
,
nose
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
phoneography
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
FBailey
ace
You heart stealer Will!
February 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
@fbailey
Thank you very much, Felicity. =)
February 5th, 2025
