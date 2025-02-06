Sign up
Photo 1765
Light leaks in...
Image rendered in On1. Much better on black if you care to click through.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
winter
trees
woods
black-and-white
black&white
wintertime
light-leak
on1-effect
Beverley
ace
Ooo mysterious
February 6th, 2025
Diana
ace
Looks fabulous on black.
February 6th, 2025
Corinne
ace
Splendid rays of light
February 6th, 2025
