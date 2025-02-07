Sign up
Previous
Photo 1766
Ice in my beverage...
Phone shot converted in On1. Not at all interesting, but it's what I've got for today.
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
1
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6464
photos
142
followers
90
following
483% complete
1759
1760
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
Views
4
Comments
1
Black and White
14th January 2025 2:30pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
b&w
,
ice
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
ice-cubes
,
phoneography
Diana
ace
Lovely details in the ice.
February 7th, 2025
