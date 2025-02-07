Previous
Ice in my beverage... by marlboromaam
Photo 1766

Ice in my beverage...

Phone shot converted in On1. Not at all interesting, but it's what I've got for today.
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
483% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely details in the ice.
February 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact