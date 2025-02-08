Sign up
Previous
Photo 1767
From our January snow event...
Shot in monochrome mode out front.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6466
photos
142
followers
90
following
484% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
22nd January 2025 8:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
b&w
,
winter
,
shrubs
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
birdbath
,
wintertime
,
intimate-landscape
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Hopefully Spring comes early for the birdbath! Still looks lovely with the snow.
February 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
@kellyanngray
Thank you, Kelly. We so rarely get snow here. It's a big deal for us. =)
February 8th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful winter scene.
February 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
February 8th, 2025
