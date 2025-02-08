Previous
From our January snow event...
From our January snow event...

Shot in monochrome mode out front.
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Hopefully Spring comes early for the birdbath! Still looks lovely with the snow.
@kellyanngray Thank you, Kelly. We so rarely get snow here. It's a big deal for us. =)
Lovely capture of this beautiful winter scene.
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
