A rare sight... by marlboromaam
A rare sight...

Forgive the snow scenes from January. It's so rare when we get snow around here that it's a big deal when we get it. Just a few more to come.

Color image converted to b&w in On1.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Diana ace
A beautiful sight and capture, I love your weather vane.
February 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
February 10th, 2025  
