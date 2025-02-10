Sign up
Previous
Photo 1769
A rare sight...
Forgive the snow scenes from January. It's so rare when we get snow around here that it's a big deal when we get it. Just a few more to come.
Color image converted to b&w in On1.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6471
photos
143
followers
90
following
484% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
22nd January 2025 8:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
b&w
,
winter
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
Diana
ace
A beautiful sight and capture, I love your weather vane.
February 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
February 10th, 2025
