Engraved... by marlboromaam
Photo 1770

Engraved...

KaliedaCam phone shot rendered in the Impressionist app with the Engrave option.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Wonderful drawing effect
February 11th, 2025  
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.
February 11th, 2025  
