Previous
That nose is like a computer... by marlboromaam
Photo 1772

That nose is like a computer...

Taking in more information with every scent it detects. If Will could talk, he might tell you where you've been and what you do for a living... what creature has been in the yard and where it came from, etc. Shot in monochrome mode.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
485% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact