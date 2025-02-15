Previous
Dry needles on a fallen pine branch... by marlboromaam
Dry needles on a fallen pine branch...

Shot in monochrome mode.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely
February 15th, 2025  
Mags
@ziggy77 Thank you very much, Jo.
February 15th, 2025  
